Dustin Lynch Drops New Video for Good Girl

Dustin Lynch dropped a new video for his current single, “Good Girl,” which is No. 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 18 weeks.

Directed by Mason Dixon and filmed throughout the Mojave Desert, the new clip features Dustin and his partner in crime running–and driving–from the law.

With the release of “Good Girl” in May, Dustin took a hiatus from his 2017 album, Current Mood, which spawned No. 1 hits “Seein’ Red” and “Small Town Boy.” Co-written by Dustin, Justin Ebach and Andy Albert, “Good Girl” is a song that Dustin felt was timely for the summer season and he wanted to get it on airwaves before the release of his next album.