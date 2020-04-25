Dustin Lynch dropped a blazing video for his current single, “Momma’s House.”
Directed by Mason Dixon, the new clip was filmed in Lafayette, Tennessee, which is approximately 60 miles northeast of Nashville.
The fiery tune, which was penned by Dylan Schneider, Michael Lotten, Rodney Clawson and Justin Wilson, is the third single from Dustin’s 2020 album, Tullahoma. The new project takes its name from Dustin’s Tennessee hometown, which is about 80 miles southeast of Nashville.
“Every song on Tullahoma, there’s a reason it’s there,” says Dustin. “A lot of that points back to the people who raised me, and growing up with a lifestyle where I could go outside and have fun, explore and try new things in the great outdoors. It’s kind of about being that kid and learning all those things. That’s my story, but I think we all can relate to the kid who’s discovering, the kid who’s figuring out love for the first time, all that good stuff.”