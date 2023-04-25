DUSTIN LYNCH BRINGS ‘POOL SITUATION’ TO NASHVILLE

Dustin Lynch launched the first-ever Country music-themed full-weekend pool party of its kind in Sin City with his Pool Situation: Vegas in June 2021, but this year, he’s moving it to Nashville during the annual CMA Fest. The event will be held on June 10th at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville.

Dustin told The Tennessean, “I can’t believe I didn’t think to do this sooner. Currently, I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. I’m in control of fun, interactive and pumped-up crowds. I’m ready to make memories with them at whatever heights I dream are possible.”

Members of Dustin’s Stay Country Club have exclusive first access to the tickets. Limited event tickets will be distributed via a random lottery system and the opt-in period for the drawing is open now through Thursday (April 27th) at 5 p.m. ET via Dustin’s Stay Country Club. Winners will be notified via email on Friday (April 28th). For more details, visit dustinlynchmusic.com.

Dustin and Mackenzie Porter are each up for their first Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for Music Event of the Year with their six-week Number One duet, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” The ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on May 11th at 8 p.m. ET.

CHECK IT OUT