Dustin Lynch announces 2024 Killed The Cowboy Tour

Dustin Lynch is hitting the road in 2024 for his Killed The Cowboy Tour.

Named after his upcoming album, the trek kicks off April 2 in Nashville and will make stops in Charlotte, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Boston, Cedar Rapids and more before concluding May 11 in Council Bluffs.

Genre-blending singer/songwriter Skeez will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time via Dustin’s website. Members of Dustin’s Stay Country Club will get presale access beginning Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. To join the club, visit staycountryclub.com.

Dustin’s new album, Killed The Cowboy, arrives September 29 and is available for preorder now.

