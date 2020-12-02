      Weather Alert

Durkin Wants Ethics Reform Hearings To Resume

Dec 2, 2020 @ 1:21pm

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin wants hearings resumed in the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform. Durkin sent a letter yesterday to commission co-chair House Majority Leader Greg Harris asking him to use his position to move ethics reform forward. The urgency relates to the federal investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving ComEd officials and lobbyists, and implicating House Speaker Mike Madigan. Madigan has denied any wrongdoing.

