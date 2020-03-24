During quarantine, Chippendales Las Vegas dancers are here to spice up your at-home workouts

The men of Chippendales Las Vegas are doing a series of instructional workout videos, where they take you through each exercise while stripped to the waist — but still sporting their signature bow-tie collar and cuffs.
“We’ve got the idea for these home workouts because so many fans have been emailing and posting on social media that they wanted to see the Chippendales during the quarantine,” says Chippendales dancer Ryan Worley. “So our team decided the best way was to do these home workouts.”
“So we are not only entertaining fans, but helping them stay fit and active during the quarantine, which is very important for our mental and physical health,” he adds. “The fans are loving it and want more, so we’re working on an entire series to roll out over the next few weeks.”
And if you’re looking for a way to count down those seemingly endless days until the end of quarantine, Ryan also happens to be the Chippendales 2020 Calendar cover man. “It’s really an honor,” he says.
Of course, it’s not just Chippendales whose shows have been shut down: All Las Vegas shows, restaurants and casinos are currently shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s so strange to see Vegas completely closed down, but Chippendales and all of the other shows and performers are ready to jump back on that stage the minute we get the O.K.,” says Ryan.
The show hopes to return to the Rio in late April, with Vinny G of Jersey Shore serving as celebrity guest host from August 24 through June 7.
