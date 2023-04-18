DURING NASHVILLE STADIUM SHOW (04/18/2023)

Luke Combs revealed that his new single will be “Love You Anyway” during his sold-out concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday (April 15th). Last week, he gave fans a choice between that and “5 Leaf Clover” and asked them to vote. Luke promised to reveal the winner over the weekend, which he prefaced by telling the crowd, “It was real close. I think it was 51% to 49% so it was neck and neck . . .”

“Love You Anyway” follows up his latest chart-topping hit, “Going, Going, Gone,” and is featured on his new album, Gettin’ Old.

Luke’s World Tour rolls on to Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (April 22nd).

