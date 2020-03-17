Durbin: Senate Must Move Quickly On House-Passed Coronavirus Bill
The Senate’s number two Democrat says a sweeping coronavirus relief bill that was approved by the House should be passed by the Senate immediately. Speaking on the Senate floor, Minority Whip Dick Durbin said the measure should not linger in the Senate for a day-or-two or longer. The Illinois Democrat argued that the growing coronavirus crisis is an emergency that needs to be dealt with “right now.” Meantime, the White House is reportedly planning to send Congress a roughly 850-billion dollar emergency economic stimulus bill.