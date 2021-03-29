      Weather Alert

Durbin, Pritzker Call For Stronger Gun Control Measures

Mar 29, 2021 @ 11:47am

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker are calling for stricter gun control measures following mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia. Pritzker said early last week that he wants to “make sure that we’re securing our families with proper gun safety legislation.” Durbin said Friday in Chicago that the country is facing a “pandemic of gun violence.” State Senator Ram Villivalam is proposing background checks and fingerprint requirements for Firearm Owners Identification card holders in Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant opposes the fingerprint requirement and questions whether the Pritzker administration is dragging its feet on processing FOID renewals.

