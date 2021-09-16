DuPage Medical Group Announces Rebrand to Duly Health and Care to Reflect Growth and Organizational Evolution

A major medical group gets a name change, which means the Joliet Slammers stadium will have to get a new name too. The DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet will likely be renamed Duly Health and Care. Press release below:
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — With the continued growth and evolution of DuPage Medical Group in the last several years, the Chicago area organization announced today a new name designed to better reflect its reimagined model of care delivery focused on the relationship between patients and their physicians and care teams: Duly Health and Care.
“Our name is changing, but our commitment to improving all aspects of the health and care journey will continue on,” said Steve Nelson, Co-Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “This journey is made possible by the strength of our physicians and team members that our communities have come to know and trust with their health.”
The Duly name honors the organization’s 50+ year legacy, while embodying its aspiration to challenge the expected and deliver the extraordinary in health and care.
“From our very beginning, we have been on a mission to deliver exceptional care experiences and health outcomes by focusing on the relationship between individuals and their physicians and care teams,” explained Paul Merrick, MD, Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder and Chief Physician Executive. “We are committed to our belief that health isn’t just the absence of sickness, but an ongoing pursuit of every person’s extraordinary potential.”
In the coming months, as it fully transitions to the Duly name, the organization will continue its work on delivering a seamless care experience for the people and communities it serves. Nelson noted, “As industry leaders, we want to extend our personal commitment to move health and care beyond the expected, to the extraordinary – with a singular focus on helping humans flourish.”
He concluded, “After all, Duly is much more than a name – it’s a promise to practice health and care as intended. The word ‘duly’ means doing things properly, with care, at the right time. That’s the commitment we make every day to each other and to the communities we serve.”
About Duly Health and Care
DuPage Medical Group is now known as Duly Health and Care. It is the largest independent, multi-specialty physician-directed medical group in the Midwest with more than 900 primary care and specialty care physicians and more than 6,000 team members, in over 150 locations. The organization is wholly dedicated to helping all it serves flourish by challenging the expected to deliver the extraordinary in health and care.
Duly Health and Care physicians and team members support nearly 2.5 million individuals in their personal health journeys each year, helping each one to meet their extraordinary potential through a holistic care delivery model designed to make health and care welcoming, simplified and personalized.
For more information, visit www.dulyhealthandcare.com.