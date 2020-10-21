DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties Face Covid Restrictions Starting Friday From Governor Pritzker
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois officials are ordering tighter restrictions in parts of Chicagoland due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that restrictions will be put in place in DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee counties on Friday. Measures taking effect include no indoor service at bars, and no indoor dining or bar service at restaurants. All outside bar service will close at 11 p.m., and tables should be six feet apart. Meetings, social events, and gatherings will be limited to 25 guests or 25-percent of overall room capacity. No party buses will be allowed, and gaming and casinos must be closed at 11 p.m.
Here’s what the new rules mean from the Illinois Department of Public Health. As of 10/21 we are in Tier 1.