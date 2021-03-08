DuPage Children’s Museum opening back up for private parties!
It can be tough trying to find fun things to do with 4 grandchildren but finally another destination is back open to have a little family fun.
The DuPage Children’s Museum in Naperville opening back up for private parties! If you can find 10 people (that includes adults and kids), you get the run of the place (for the most part). There are two different options to choose from: the Explore Experience and the Discover Experience.
Oh before you ask, yes anyone age two and older needs to be wearing a face covering.
Make sure to read their frequently asked questions page for some detailed info, but here is what you get:
The EXPLORE Experience
This play experience includes the exhibits and activities listed below and more!
Creativity Connections
Explore light, shadow, and texture in this colorful space for cooperative play!
- Stack, balance, and create patterns together using blocks on a giant Pyramid Bench
- Explore light in the dark when you Freeze Your Shadow and Write with Light
- Design with hundreds of colorful loose parts like Magna-Tiles® and Glow Rods and watch your creations glow
- Play with color and light as your draw inspiration from artforms like stained glass and Papel Picado
- Get your creative juices flowing and engage in a hands-on art activity in the Good Show! Gallery
Move & Groove
Get your wiggles out and make some noise!
- Bounce, wind, and roll through carpet roll scooter tracks of your own design in an exhibit inspired by Piet Mondrian’s vibrant work of art Broadway Boogie Woogie (1942-1943)
- Leap like a frog and balance on a teeter totter as you explore math concepts through gross motor play
- Take the stage and groove together as you explore the way instruments combine to make music
- Use foam musical note “knockers” to create melodies and rhythms on a colorful PVC pipe organ sculpture
- Explore the vibrant sounds produced when you play kettle drums and the Chimasaur
The DISCOVER Experience
This play experience includes the exhibits and activities listed below and more!
The Studio
- Create together and engage in hands-on art activities
Make it Move
- Build simple and elaborate structures with handcrafted wooden blocks featuring tunnels, bridges, and tubing as you explore physics with Ramps & Rollers
- Discover the energy of motion and see what factors create change as you roll, bounce, slide, and spin with gears, balls, and more in a variety of fun exhibits
Build it!
- Build self-confidence and engage your problem-solving skills as you work with real tools and materials in the Construction House
- Tinker and design with Rijamajig®, a large-scale building kit, that includes wooden planks, wheels, pulleys, nuts, bolts and rope
AWEsome Electricity
- Create pathways for currents and watch electricity come to life as you Complete the Circuit
- Experience power at your fingertips as you control the flow of electricity with Switches and explore the Electricity Tower
AWEsome Air
- Control airflow and make colorful objects float and fly in Air Tubes
- Follow the pathway and watch scarves and fluff balls wind their way through tubes in Airways Jungle
Of course, they have some strict safety protocols in place:
Safety Protocols
Your safety is our top priority. To help provide the safest play experience possible, we’ve enhanced our already robust procedures:
- Capacities are greatly limited in all spaces
- Face masks are required to be worn over the nose and mouth by everyone ages 2 years and older
- Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the Museum
- Air filters are frequently changed and extra outdoor air is being brought in
After each session:
- A deep clean including electrostatic spraying of exhibit surfaces and high-touch areas is performed
- All loose parts are replaced with a clean set
- All restrooms are cleaned
Ok…all that looks wonderful, right? So, what about the price?
If you are a DCM member it is $225 for a 90 minute session ($250 for non-members). Not too bad if you get the maximum of 10 people to go!
Check out more details about the DCM’s private playtime on their website.