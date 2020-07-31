DUNKIN’ is expected to Close 800 U.S. Stores in 2020
This is the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Earlier this week, Dunkin’ announced that it expects to permanently close around 800 of its stores this year. That number includes 450 store closures inside of Speedway gas stations, which had previously been announced. The planned closures would represent about eight percent of the Dunkin’ total restaurant footprint. The chain, like most others, has been challenged during the pandemic, though they also said that sales have slowly been on the rise in recent weeks. It hasn’t been announced where and when the additional closings will be. Here’s the complete story from Delish.