DUNKIN’ introducing Extra Charged Coffee with 20% More Caffeine
This is the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Dunkin’ wants you to run even faster on its coffee with the new “Extra Charged Coffee.” It’s available at participating Dunkin’ locations now, and contains 20 percent more caffeine than regular coffee that comes from the addition of green coffee extract. For a limited time through January 26th, each Extra Charged Coffee drink will cost only $2. Dunkin’ is also introducing two completely new coffee blends: Dunkin’ Explorer Batch (a medium roast featuring “dark berry notes and a smoky finish”), and Dunkin’ Midnight (a dark roast with “inherent sweetness and bold, chocolatey flavor notes.”) The Explorer Batch is said to be the first in the brand’s new Limited Batch Series, while Dunkin’ Midnight will be replacing the chain’s current Dark Roast offering. Dunkin’ has also announced its latest snack items for 2021, including a Dunfetti Donut (basically a Funfetti cake doughnut) which is currently available at participating locations, and a gluten-free brownie option. Returning snack items to expect include: Croissant Stuffers, Stuffed Bagel Minis and Snackin’ Bacon. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.