Dunkin’ and Harpoon Launch Donut-Infused Beers
Breakfast meets beer this Fall, thanks to Dunkin‘ and Harpoon Brewery – when the two bring donut-infused beer to stores shelves!
Flavors include the Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter, a classic American Porter blended with Dunkin’s Orginal Blend coffee flavors and Jelly Donut, an IPA brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry puree.
You can also grab the Boston Kreme, a creamy Irish stout blended with donuts and cacao nibs. …and for all of you waiting to binge on pumpkin spice, there’s the Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin which is a “spiced latte ale,” brewed with real pumpkin, spices and a splash of coffee.
Just take it easy if you plan to replace a balanced breakfast with these brews. Some of them pack an ABV of 6%!
Stores that sell Harpoon will have the beers stocked this September.