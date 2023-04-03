‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Slays At The Box Office

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves scored a critical hit at the box office, raking in $38.5 million in its opening weekend to take the #1 spot.

John Wick: Chapter 4 dropped to #2 with $28.2 million in its second weekend.

There was a steep drop-off after that – Scream VI finished third with $5.3 million, followed by His Only Son and Creed III at $5 million each.

Have you seen any of these movies? I saw the D&D movie over the weekend and thought it was very entertaining. Oh and no I did not get the d20 popcorn holder, they were out of them. Booooooo!