‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Slays At The Box Office
April 3, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves scored a critical hit at the box office, raking in $38.5 million in its opening weekend to take the #1 spot.
John Wick: Chapter 4 dropped to #2 with $28.2 million in its second weekend.
There was a steep drop-off after that – Scream VI finished third with $5.3 million, followed by His Only Son and Creed III at $5 million each.
Have you seen any of these movies? I saw the D&D movie over the weekend and thought it was very entertaining. Oh and no I did not get the d20 popcorn holder, they were out of them. Booooooo!