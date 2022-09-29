Duets And “4-Foot-Tall Beers

Parker McCollum Shares Why He’s Having A Blast On Tour With Thomas Rhett The “Bring the Bar to You” Tour is already in full swing, but Thomas Rhett needs a replacement for his original duet partner Jon Pardi in order to play one of his recent huge hits, “Beer Can’t Fix.” Opener Parker McCollum is doing a great job as Pardi’s stand-in, and he’s having a blast doing it. “I go out and sing Pardi’s verse,” McCollum explains. “[It’s a] really, really fun, cool moment in the show. We just kinda cut loose, and the crowd loves it. And obviously, that song was such a big hit for them, so I just get to go out there and take all the credit for Jon.” Of course, the tour includes a bar on wheels where the musicians take advantage of fully-stocked tall boy beers, “One night there were huge tall boys. They were, like, 4-foot-tall beers,” Parker remembers. “I usually just crack one of those open, and I think I usually leave it onstage when I go to sing. So, sorry about that, boys! Party foul.”