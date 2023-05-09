Duet With Dolly Parton – That Was Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording

Olivia Newton-John’s Final Recording Was Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ – and They Made It a Duet

Olivia Newton-John’s final recording was a duet with Dolly Parton. And you could see that she really was succumbing to the cancer which claimed her – but she gave it everything – and it’s a goose-bumper.

The Australian-born pop singer, who’s best known here for her iconic role as Sandy, in “Grease,” left fans with a treasure trove of memories… And now, 9 months after her death, she has given them one more.

The late artist’s unreleased recordings, including the classic country song with Parton, were compiled in an album titled ‘Just the Two of Us — The Duets Collection Volume One’ and launched on Friday, May 5th.

Parton says: “My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene.’ Olivia, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill.”

In a video of Olivia and Dolly’s recording session, posted on YouTube, Dolly had explained their connection, “We’ve always stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be a part of this duet project that she’s doing.”

Olivia had recorded a cover of Parton’s famous song, herself, in 1978.

She had a moment in the spotlight as well, before she passed: “I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to work with Dolly.” Their two unmistakable styles and voices harmonized just beautifully.

See these amazing music icons sing “Jolene,” together, here. But grab some tissues, first.