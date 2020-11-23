      Weather Alert

Duckworth Introduces Legislation To Keep Non-Vet Presidents, VPs From Arlington

Nov 23, 2020 @ 12:18pm

Senator Tammy Duckworth is sponsoring legislation that would bar non-veteran presidents and vice presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.  The Illinois Democrat is an Iraq War veteran.  The Defense Department is drawing criticism for a proposal that would allow the practice.  Some veterans believed that the proposal was an effort to ensure President Trump’s burial at the Virginia cemetery.  The Pentagon denies the allegation.

