A nice family of ducks took a liking to splash mountain at Disney World in Orlando. They took such a liking that they had to shut down the ride.

Turns out the ducks were swimming in the water and setting off motion alarms for “intruders” which automatically stops the ride for safety checks. According to BlogMickey.com, it became such a nuisance that Disney staff had to close the ride until the ducks could be safely relocated to safer waters.