Drunk Traveler at Orlando Airport Leads Police Chase on her Motorized Suitcase

Feb 17, 2022 @ 10:15am
A drunk woman, who was barred from boarding a plane in Orlando International Airport, managed to lead police on a chase – when she took off on her motorized suitcase.
Police bodycam footage shows 32-year-old Chelsea Alston, chased by an officer (who rode a bicycle), during the pursuit, inside the airport.
Prior to that, footage shows the officer approaching the woman.  Police had gotten complaints from airport staff that she was intoxicated, and causing a disturbance, while she had been waiting to board a flight to New York.
When the officer told her she could not board the plane intoxicated, the woman began yelling at the officer before climbing onto her suitcase and taking off as if it were a scooter.
It’s estimated her suitcase could move at about 10 miles per hour.
After Alston ended up in an area she was not supposed to be in.  Then she refused to move; so she was arrested.

