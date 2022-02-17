Weather Alert
Drunk Traveler at Orlando Airport Leads Police Chase on her Motorized Suitcase
Feb 17, 2022 @ 10:15am
Drunk Traveler at Orlando Airport Leads Cops on a Chase Via Motorized Suitcase
A drunk woman, who was barred from boarding a plane in Orlando International Airport, managed to lead police on a chase – when she took off on her
motorized suitcase
.
Police bodycam footage shows 32-year-old Chelsea Alston, chased by an officer (who rode a bicycle), during the pursuit, inside the airport.
Prior to that, footage shows the officer approaching the woman. Police had gotten complaints from airport staff that she was intoxicated, and causing a disturbance, while she had been waiting to board a flight to New York.
When the officer told her she could not board the plane intoxicated, the woman began yelling at the officer before climbing onto her suitcase and taking off as if it were a scooter.
It’s estimated her suitcase could move at about 10 miles per hour.
After Alston ended up in an area she was not supposed to be in. Then she refused to move; so she was arrested.
Head over here, for more: (
Daily Mail
)
A woman in Orlando International Airport was recently arrested after she got intoxicated, then led a police officer in the airport on a low-speed chase while she rode her motorized luggage
