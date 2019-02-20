Drunk Man Tips $22,000 at Hotel Bar

Police in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday evening arrested a man on public intoxication charges after he tipped servers $22,000 at a downtown hotel bar. It all started when friends of Joel Boyers called police after they received strange texts from him about taking drugs that “increased his intelligence” and drinking while carrying a gun (* A sure sign of increased intelligence). Police found Boyers at the JW Marriott hotel, where he admitted to drinking all day and smoking marijuana while carrying his firearm. Hotel staff told police he’d also caused a disruption at the bar because he made several high-dollar tips – amounting to $22,000 – and waitresses were competing to serve him. Seem Drunks get angry, some Drunks get friendly, this guy gives away money! Here’s more from Fox News.