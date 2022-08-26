Drought Uncovers 113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks In Texas
August 26, 2022 5:08PM CDT
T-rex Head
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has made a new discovery – thanks to severe drought conditions in the region.
The dry conditions have revealed 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks that had previously been hidden by the waters of the Paluxy River.
Researchers say most of the tracks come from the T-Rex-like Acrocanthosaurus, while others were made by the massive, long-necked Sauroposeidon
Scientists are trying to study as much as they can before the tracks are hidden by water once again.