Drought Uncovers 113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks In Texas

August 26, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has made a new discovery – thanks to severe drought conditions in the region.

The dry conditions have revealed 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks that had previously been hidden by the waters of the Paluxy River.

Researchers say most of the tracks come from the T-Rex-like Acrocanthosaurus, while others were made by the massive, long-necked Sauroposeidon

Scientists are trying to study as much as they can before the tracks are hidden by water once again.

