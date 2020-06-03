Dropkick Murphys’ Streaming Outta Fenway concert featuring Bruce Springsteen raises $700K
Courtesy of PEGADropkick Murphys‘ Streaming Outta Fenway livestream concert, which featured a special, remote appearance from Bruce Springsteen, raised over $700,000 for charity.
The online event benefited the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity.
Held last Friday at an empty Fenway Park, Streaming Outta Fenway marked the first time a musical performance was staged on the infield dirt of the famed Boston ballpark, as well as the first time an audience-free concert was held in a major U.S. arena or stadium.
Dropkick Murphys played a two-hour set, performing songs including “The State of Massachusetts,” “The Warrior’s Code” and, of course, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” Springsteen appeared on the ballpark’s big screen toward the end of the concert for a joint performance of the Murphys tune “Rose Tattoo” and The Boss’ own “American Land.”
If you missed it, you can still watch Streaming Outta Fenway archived in its entirety now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
