Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen rock an empty Fenway Park with historic show
Courtesy of PEGADropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen made history with their show Friday, which streamed live from an empty Fenway Park.
The concert, dubbed Streaming Outta Fenway, was significant for two reasons: one, it marked the first concert a band has played in the infield dirt of the famed Boston ballpark; and two, it was the first musical performance without an audience at any major U.S. stadium or arena.
Additionally, Streaming Outta Fenway raised money for three charities in support of COVID-19 relief: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity.
Dropkick Murphys’ two-hour set kicked off with a performance of their song “The Boys Are Back,” and hit tracks including “The State of Massachusetts,” “The Warrior’s Code” and, of course, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”
Towards the end of the show, Springsteen appeared on the Fenway big screen for a remote joint performance. They played two songs together: the Dropkick tune “Rose Tattoo” and The Boss’ “American Land.”
Throughout the stream, actors including Kevin Bacon, Mike O’Malley, Rachel Dratch, Nat Faxon and Lance Reddick shared what the city of Boston means to them and encouraged viewers to donate.
By Josh Johnson
