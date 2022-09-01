98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Drivers Warned Against Driving Impaired Over Labor Day Weekend

September 1, 2022 12:05PM CDT
The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding everyone to avoid alcohol and drug-impaired driving over Labor Day Weekend.  More than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up to arrest impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national Labor Day campaign.  ISP is joining local police and sheriff departments to conduct high-visibility enforcement during peak periods for impaired driving.

