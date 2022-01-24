      Weather Alert

Driver Services facilities Open Today And Tomorrow For Those Sites Operating Tues – Sat

Jan 24, 2022 @ 8:44am

All Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions Monday, Jan. 24. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Three CDL facilities are currently open for in-person CDL services only. They are: Rockford at 4734 Baxter Rd., Springfield at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy., and Marion at 1905 Rendelman St. Online transactions remain open for all departments to conduct office services.

Customers who wish to schedule an appointment at one of the select Driver Services facilities requiring appointments may do so.  Please visit the Driver Services Facility Locations page for more information.

