Driver Fined For Excessive Fast Food Wrappers In Car

A man in Marlow, England, has been fined and had his license suspended by the police for driving with a “dangerous” amount of fast-food wrappers and trash in his car. Police say there was even trash under the floor pedals, potentially obstructing the car’s braking function. The man was pulled over on a traffic stop when the officer noticed all the trash. He tweeted a photo of the mess, captioned: “A tidy cab = A tidy mind.” The photo showed the interior of the car piled with McDonald’s wrappers and cups, Styrofoam containers, receipts, documents and various other garbage on the floor, the seats, on the dashboard and behind the driver pedals. Check out the pictures and full story from Daily Mail here.