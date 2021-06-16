      Weather Alert

Drive Thru Job Fair Set For Next Week In University Park!

Jun 16, 2021 @ 6:05pm

Workforce Center of Will County, in conjunction with University Park Village Hall, will host a Drive Thru Job Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Village Hall, 44 Town Center Drive.

Available positions include warehouse workers, forklift operators, auditor, customer service representative, DC planner, dispatch clerk, janitor, material handler, reach truck operator, packing technician, group coordinator lead, mechanic, yard spotter, maintenance associate, maintenance specialist-automation, maintenance manager, freight handlers, packing associate.

Also, banquet houseperson, food and beverage operations manager, front desk agent, restaurant busser, restaurant server, room attendant, production associate, bilingual staffing supervisor, home care aides, cage cashier, count employee, VS attendants, food and beverage workers and hotel workers.

Participants should bring copies of a resume and have an elevator speech ready for recruiters. For help with either, email [email protected] prior to the job fair. Or call (815) 727-4444 and press 0.

Job seekers will stay in their cars while talking with recruiters.  Face coverings are recommended.

 

For an updated list of participating employers, go to www.will.works.

 

Rain date for the event is Wednesday, June 23.

