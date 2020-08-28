      Weather Alert

Drinking Just 1 Beer Can make you More Attractive to Mosquitoes

Aug 28, 2020 @ 6:00am
Getty Images

Summer is beginning to wind down, but it’s not like the mosquitoes are taking it easy. A study published by the Journal of American Mosquito Control Association finds that people who drink beer are actually more attractive to mosquitoes compared to those who do not drink beer. The scientists say the chemical compound ethanol is a favorite of mosquitoes, and when you consume beer, the percentage of ethanol in your sweat significantly increases. In addition, drinking alcohol makes your body temperature go up, which is also something mosquitoes love. The study found that even just drinking one 12-ounce bottle of beer was enough to put a person at immediately higher risk of bug bites. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo. 

