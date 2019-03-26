Good news for coffee and alcohol drinkers, people who drink both may live longer. In a study of people over the age of 90, it was found that drinking two cups of coffee could decrease premature death by 10 percent.
Even better, two servings of alcohol a day could decrease premature death by 18 percent, the 90+ Study looked at the lifestyle and health of over 1,600 90-year-olds to determine what helped them achieve a longer life.
The study found that people that were slightly overweight in their 70s had a greater chance of living past 90, exercise and having a hobby also improved the chances at living longer from 11 to 21 percent, respectively.
Key things to remember however, 40 percent of people living past 79 suffer from a form of dementia and 80 percent live with a disability. Here’s the complete story from Scary Mommy.
Drinking Coffee And Alcohol Every Day May Help You Live Longer
