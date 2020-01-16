Drinking 1% Milk instead of 2% accounts for 4 1/2 Years Less Aging
If you drink high-fat milk you might want to listen up. Brigham Young University researchers found people who drink low-fat milk (1% and skim) experience several years less biological aging than those who drink high-fat milk (2% and whole.) Additionally, those who drank no cow milk had more biological aging compared to those who consumed low-fat milk. Researcher Dr. Larry Tucker adds, “It’s not a bad thing to drink milk. You should just be more aware of what type of milk you are drinking.” Here’s the full story from EurekAlert!