Drew Peterson To Appear In Court Today

Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:32am

Drew Peterson is set to appear in court today. WGN-TV reports a hearing is being held to determine if the former Bolingbrook police sergeant should get a retrial. Peterson is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. He filed a petition last fall to vacate the jury’s verdict more than nine years after he was found guilty in the case. Peterson is also a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who has never been found.

