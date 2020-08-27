Dresden Generating Station In Morris Along With Another Set To Close Next Year
Unless there is new legislation, two nuclear power plants in Illinois will shut down. Exelon Generation announced today that it intends to retire its Byron Generating Station, located in Byron, Illinois and Dresden Generating Station located in Morris, Illinois in fall 2021. Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin from the 38th district that includes, Grundy, Will and Kendall counties tells WJOL that unless we pass legislation all the nuclear power plants in Illinois will be in jeopardy of shutting down. The legislation needed would be to acknowledge that nuclear energy is clean energy in Illinois. To hear the full interview click below. Press release by Exelon to follow.