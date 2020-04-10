Dreamers recruits grandson for new version of latest single, “Heat Seeker”
Credit: Jack BridglandDreamers has reunited with grandson for a new version of the band’s latest single, “Heat Seeker.”
The updated recording, which features a new verse from the “Blood//Water” rocker, is available now for digital download. You can also watch its insane accompanying animated video streaming now on YouTube.
“So honored to have grandson contribute his philosophy and his verse to ‘Heat Seeker,’” Dreamers says. “Together we will find our way to the truth!”
The original “Heat Seeker” dropped in February. It follows Dreamers’ 2019 album Launch Fly Land, which includes the single “Die Happy.”
Meanwhile, Dreamers and grandson recently linked up for the single “Whole Lotta,” which was released in March as part of grandson’s ongoing collaborative XXwhy series.
