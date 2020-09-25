Dream Theater announces ‘Distant Memories’ live album
InsideOutMusicDream Theater has announced a new live album, Distant Memories — Live in London.
The set was recorded during the prog-metallers’ concert at London’s Apollo Theatre this past February. It includes performances of songs from Dream Theater’s latest album, 2019’s Distance Over Time, as well the band’s 1999 opus Metropolis, Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory in its entirety to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
“Whether you had a chance to see this tour in person and want to relive what was hopefully an awesome concert experience or enjoying the performance on video for the first time, Distant Memories — Live In London very accurately and very beautifully captures the energy and excitement we all felt together at the Apollo this past February,” says guitarist John Petrucci.
Distant Memories will be released November 27. For a preview, you can watch the performance of the Distance Over Time song “Pale Blue Dot” streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
