      Weather Alert

Drawing Bought for $30 Actually Worth $50 Million

Dec 16, 2021 @ 11:00am
Disclosed book on a table. Close-up.

A Massachusetts man’s unplanned stop, off of a highway, led to some incredible wealth.

On his way to a retirement party, Clifford Schorer pulled over, to get a present.

Schorer wanted to get it from a rare book dealer, who sold titles out of his home.  On his way out, the shop owner asked Schorer if he knew anything about art, mentioning that his friend had an Albrecht Dürer drawing.

Schorer then put the shop owner in touch with his friend; who confirmed (in astonishment!) that the drawing was an original Dürer.

The man had purchased the drawing for $30, at an estate sale.

Now, the piece of art is expected to be worth at least $50 million.

So if you have any old art lying around, get it appraised – it could change your life! (https://bit.ly/3m6teOs)

  • After stopping to get a present at a rare book shop in MA, a man helped get a $30 drawing bought at an estate sale appraised 
  • The drawing turned out to be an original Albrecht Dürer, which is expected to be valued at no less than $50 million
TAGS
#AlbrechtDurer #GetItAppraised #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
Kelly Clarkson Likes Chips!
Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why...
What Is A "Commute"?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
SCOTTY McCREERY TO BE FEATURED IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
Connect With Us Listen To Us On