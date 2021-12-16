Drawing Bought for $30 Actually Worth $50 Million

A Massachusetts man’s unplanned stop, off of a highway, led to some incredible wealth.
On his way to a retirement party, Clifford Schorer pulled over, to get a present.
Schorer wanted to get it from a rare book dealer, who sold titles out of his home. On his way out, the shop owner asked Schorer if he knew anything about art, mentioning that his friend had an Albrecht Dürer drawing.
Schorer then put the shop owner in touch with his friend; who confirmed (in astonishment!) that the drawing was an original Dürer.
The man had purchased the drawing for $30, at an estate sale.
Now, the piece of art is expected to be worth at least $50 million.
So if you have any old art lying around, get it appraised – it could change your life! (https://bit.ly/3m6teOs)