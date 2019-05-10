The drama surrounding the upcoming Woodstock 50 festival doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon.
The latest chapter has the festival organizers, including original Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang, suing their former financial backers for more than $17 million.
Lang claims that former partners Dentsu took $17.8 million from the festival’s bank account, and says they went behind his back in announcing the festival was cancelled, even contacting artists and telling them not to perform.
Some of the big names announced for the August 16-18 festival include The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Dead and Company, and Jay-Z. Lang has insisted that the festival will still go on as advertised. Here’s the complete story from USA TODAY.
Drama Over Woodstock 50 Heightens With $17M Lawsuit
The drama surrounding the upcoming Woodstock 50 festival doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon.