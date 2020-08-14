      Weather Alert

Drake drops sports-themed video for “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Aug 14, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Republic RecordsDrake has released the brand new track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk, along with a sports-themed music video.

The visual for the song — shot at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon at midnight — features Drake playing sports with some of today’s best athletes.

He takes on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a one-on-one basketball game, catches a pass from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and gets tackled by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

In other scenes, he shops around the Nike store with a beautiful woman and tries out some solo athletic pursuits. He even starts to shed some tears at one point before comedian Druski2Funny snaps him out of it.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again