Drake drops sports-themed video for “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Republic RecordsDrake has released the brand new track “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk, along with a sports-themed music video.
The visual for the song — shot at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon at midnight — features Drake playing sports with some of today’s best athletes.
He takes on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a one-on-one basketball game, catches a pass from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and gets tackled by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
In other scenes, he shops around the Nike store with a beautiful woman and tries out some solo athletic pursuits. He even starts to shed some tears at one point before comedian Druski2Funny snaps him out of it.
By Andrea Tuccillo
