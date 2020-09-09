Drake celebrates his son starting school: “The World Is Yours kid”
Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesDrake is one proud papa.
The rapper shared a photo of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, to mark the child’s first day of school on Wednesday.
“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” Drake wrote in his caption.
Adonis’ mother, French artist Sophie Brussaux, also shared images to her Instagram profile, writing in French that she was “proud of her big boy.”
Drake, whose given name is Aubrey Graham, confirmed via lyrics in 2018 that he’d welcomed a child in October 2017. In the song, “Emotionless,” he rapped: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.”
Earlier this year, the 33-year-old singer shared photos of Adonis for the first time, paired with a sweet message of reflection and love for his son.
“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all,” Drake wrote. “Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright.”
By Good Morning America
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.