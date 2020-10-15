Dr. Fauci Talks About How to Handle Thanksgiving This Year
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Thanksgiving is just six weeks away, and you’ve probably already been thinking about how you’re going to handle it this year amid the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist who’s become the most trusted source on the coronavirus, addressed the issue yesterday (October 14th), saying on the CBS Evening News, “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected. Either they’ve been very recently tested, or they’re living a lifestyle in which they don’t have any interaction with anybody except you and your family.” Fauci is taking his own medicine too, saying, “My Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year,” explaining of his children, who live out of state, “They themselves, because of their concern for me and my age, have decided they’re not going to come home for Thanksgiving, even though all three of them want very much to come home for Thanksgiving.” Here’s the complete story from Newser.