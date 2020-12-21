      Weather Alert

Dr. Fauci Says He Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus

Dec 21, 2020 @ 8:55am
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Dr. Anthony Fauci has an important message for children – Santa Claus has been vaccinated.

Fauci made the claim during a ‘Sesame Street Town Hall‘ on CNN – hosted by Elmo. 

The nation’s most recognized physician announced that he has, personally, visited the North Pole and that he gave Santa the vaccine, to prevent COVID-19, himself.

Dr. Fauci has previously claimed that Santa was already immune to coronavirus, so the vaccination must have been performed just to be on the safe side.

 

