Dr. Fauci Says He Personally Vaccinated Santa Claus
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Dr. Anthony Fauci has an important message for children – Santa Claus has been vaccinated.
Fauci made the claim during a ‘Sesame Street Town Hall‘ on CNN – hosted by Elmo.
The nation’s most recognized physician announced that he has, personally, visited the North Pole and that he gave Santa the vaccine, to prevent COVID-19, himself.
Dr. Fauci has previously claimed that Santa was already immune to coronavirus, so the vaccination must have been performed just to be on the safe side.