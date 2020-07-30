Dr. Dre reveals prenup in response to wife’s divorce petition
Mike Coppola/FilmMagicSeveral hours after Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, the rapper answered the petition, revealing the estranged couple had a prenuptial agreement, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
In the response, filed by his attorney Laura Wasser, Dre says he’s okay with paying spousal support, as Young requested, but “any distribution of property should be governed by their prenuptial agreement,” according to the gossip website.
Dre’s estimated worth is $800 million, according to TMZ, and there are no issues relating to child support or custody since both kids are adults.
Dre lists the date of separation as March 27. The couple tied the knot in 1996.
By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.