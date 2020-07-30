      Weather Alert

Dr. Dre reveals prenup in response to wife’s divorce petition

Jul 30, 2020 @ 11:00am

Mike Coppola/FilmMagicSeveral hours after Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, the rapper answered the petition, revealing the estranged couple had a prenuptial agreement, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

In the response, filed by his attorney Laura Wasser, Dre says he’s okay with paying spousal support, as Young requested, but “any distribution of property should be governed by their prenuptial agreement,” according to the gossip website.

Dre’s estimated worth is $800 million, according to TMZ, and there are no issues relating to child support or custody since both kids are adults.

Dre lists the date of separation as March 27. The couple tied the knot in 1996.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics