Doug E. Fresh bands together network of hip hop legends to educate youth about proper hand washing
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the National Museum of African American MusicIt’s been recently reported that the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting communities of color, with African Americans consisting of a high number of deaths despite only making up about 12 percent of the U.S. population.
Because of the scary statistics, Doug E. Fresh has launched a new campaign to educate black youth about the pandemic and teach them how to properly wash their hands. In order to do that, he teamed up with Dr. Olajide Williams, the Chief of Staff at at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
“At a time where misinformation is rampant, we understand how critical it is to create free, engaging, research-based and culturally-relevant educational materials to help save lives,” Fresh wrote.
He also tapped about 40 celebrity friends like Ashanti and Charlamagne Tha God to be featured in his “20 Seconds or More” PSA video, that features a new song penned by Fresh, Artie Green and Gerry Gunn just for the campaign.
The song teaches not only how to properly wash one’s hands, but also reiterates social distancing rules while working to dispel some of the misinformation plaguing the African American community.
Fresh also sings about the tell-tale symptoms of COVID-19 and that, should anyone experience them, to call their doctor because “doctor knows best.”
“Don’t go running to the hospital because you could be a threat,” he cautions. “Virus is contagious.”
Fresh hopes his message spreads to those who need to hear it and, to encourage those to share the video, will feature those who use the hashtag #20SecondsOrMore and tag @HHPHorg on social media.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.