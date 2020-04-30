Doug Douglason weighs in on the similarities between their song “Then It Rained” and Garth Brooks’ hit “The Thunder Rolls”
Doug Douglason (a.k.a. Dierks Bentley) of the tongue-in-cheek ’90s country band, Hot Country Knights, weighs in on the similarities between their song “Then It Rained” and Garth Brooks’ hit “The Thunder Rolls”:
(Doug Douglason) “I remember exactly where I was when ‘The Thunder Rolls’ came out, the first thing I thought of was an old song we cut back in the day, that we hadn’t actually cut then but we thought about it, called ‘Then It Rained.’ And so, I know it steps a little on the Garth thing, um, we’re hoping maybe he sues us because we’ve never had…we’ve only had bad publicity, we’ve never had good publicity. So, we think a lawsuit would be a nice way to kinda…Between just us here, you know, having Travis Tritt on the record in the beginning and you have Terri Clark in the end, and then you have a Garth Brooks lawsuit in the middle…I mean, it’s kind of genius. So, we’ll take a lawsuit, it would actually be kinda cool, so if he’s out there watching.”
“Then It Rained” appears on the Hot Country Knights’ new album, “The K Is Silent,” which will be released tomorrow (5/1).