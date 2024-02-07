“Double Down” On A Good Time With Chris Young

Chris Young has released the upbeat single “Double Down” as a thank you to fans for their support during his alleged assault on a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission official, which was later dropped.

“It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support,” Chris shares in a press statement. “So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys – because this was not planned – is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to.”

“Double Down” is the newest preview of Chris’ upcoming album, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” out March 22.

What do you think of Chris Young’s new song, “Double Down?”