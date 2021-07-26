Doritos Is Offering a 13-Year-Old Girl $20,000 for Her Rare “Puffy” Chip!

Remember when people would get attention for discovering foods that seemed to be shaped like Jesus or genitalia or something? Well, now you can cash in just by finding a minor manufacturing defect.
A 13-year-old Australian girl named Rylee Stuart was eating Doritos last week, and she came across a “puffy” chip, which isn’t THAT different from those 3-D Doritos.
She posted it on TikTok, and asked people if she should eat it or try to sell it. She listed it on eBay, and supposedly had offers of up to $100,000. (???) But then the auction got shut down.
That’s when Doritos stepped in, and offered Rylee $20,000 for the chip. Not because they want to investigate it . . . it’s just a chip that has a big pocket of air inside . . . they just saw an opportunity to turn it into a marketing thing.
They said, quote, “We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos.”
(Here’s Rylee’s original TikTok, and here’s her update. Rylee also made an appearance on Australia’s “Today” show. Here’s the video.)