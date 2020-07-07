“Don’t Worry” and watch The 1975’s new animated video
Dirty Hit/InterscopeThe 1975 has released the video for “Don’t Worry,” a track off the band’s latest album, Notes on a Conditional Form.
The animated clip was created by Rindon Johnson as part of The 1975’s “online exhibition,” which consists of 15 different artists “responding” to songs from Notes. For his interpretation, Johnson envisioned a utopia featuring “sidewalks…made of packed earth and orchards grow[ing] on the street providing healthy food for all.”
“In almost all my work, I like to make sure that if I’m animating a different type of reality, it speaks to the possibility of a different state of being and relation,” Johnson explains. “So I wanted to set this film in a permaculture city; one that lives harmoniously with the earth and encourages the slow stillness of being in direct dialogue with one’s natural surroundings.”
You can watch the “Don’t Worry” video streaming now on YouTube.
The 1975 dropped Notes on a Conditional Form, the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, in May. It also includes the singles “Me & You Together Song,” “People” and “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.