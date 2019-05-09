Don’t tempt Luke Combs with a good time, or you’ll end up with a concert anthem like “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Riverhouse Artists/Columbia Nashville

More than three months after Luke Combs launched his headlining Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, fans everywhere are finally getting to hear the song that inspired the sold-out trek.

The North Carolina native released “Beer Never Broke My Heart” Wednesday, and its accompanying music video.

The country music anthem quickly became a concert favorite, which is appropriate, since it came to life on Luke’s previous tour.

“We wrote ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ on the tour bus, actually, on my first headlining tour, the Don’t Tempt Me with a Good Time Tour.” Luke explains. “I had my buddies Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana out on the bus with me.”

“I had had this title in my phone for a long time,” he recalls, “and really wanted to save it for some guys that I thought would kinda understand and grasp what I was looking for out of the song.”

By the time Luke got ready for the concert that night, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” was practically done.

“I went to soundcheck and I got back, and they had kinda been hammering away on this thing,” he says. “And I got back and we buttoned it up, and it’s just been a fan favorite ever since then.”

“And I’m just really stoked that it’s finally out and everybody’s getting to hear it,” Luke adds.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” is the lead single from Luke’s forthcoming sophomore album. It follows a string of five number ones for Luke.

