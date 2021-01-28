FDA WARNING: Don’t Use Sanitizer Until You Check Where It’s From – READ THIS
Getty Images
The FDA has issued an alert on hand sanitizers imported from Mexico.
Tests of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from Mexico find that 84-percent of it contains Methanol, which can cause vomiting, seizures, blindness and even death, according to the FDA.
It recommends we avoid all hand sanitizers which are made in Mexico.
The alert marks the first time the FDA has issued a sweeping warning about a product, and not just a specific brand.